Two sheriff's vehicles hit on Scajaquada Expressway

Two Erie County Sheriff's Office vehicles were struck by other cars in back-to-back incidents on the Scajaquada Expressway on Wednesday, sheriff's officials said.

The first incident took place at about 10 a.m. as a sheriff's K-9 unit was aiding a broken-down vehicle on the westbound side of Route 198 between the Delaware and Elmwood avenue interchanges.

"Shortly after activating the emergency lights, a westbound vehicle rear-ended the Sheriff’s truck causing significant damage," officials said in a statement released to the media. The deputy and K-9 were in the vehicle at the time of the incident. Both were "seeking medical attention from appropriate medical professionals," officials said.

Then, a sheriff's crash investigation unit truck at the scene to investigate the previous crash was rear-ended on the eastbound side, officials said. That truck was stopped in the left lane with its emergency lights on. The deputy was not inside the vehicle when it was hit. Buffalo firefighters and paramedics evaluated the driver of the vehicle that hit the truck at the scene.

Both incidents were under investigation later Wednesday.

Maki Becker

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.