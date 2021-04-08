Two seriously injured in wrong-way Scajaquada collision

Two drivers were seriously injured in a wrong-way, head-on collision Thursday morning on the Scajaquada Expressway, according to Buffalo police.

The collision on the westbound Scajaquada near the Kensington Expressway was reported at 4:10 a.m., a Buffalo police spokesman said.

A 19-year-old woman drove a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox east in the westbound lanes of the Scajaquada. The vehicle collided head-on with a 2012 Kia SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman, police said.

Both drivers were being treated at Erie County Medical Center.

The westbound Scajaquada reopened at Main Street shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

