Two seriously injured in wrong-way Scajaquada collision

Two drivers were seriously injured in a wrong-way, head-on collision Thursday morning on the Scajaquada Expressway, according to Buffalo police.
The collision on the westbound Scajaquada near the Kensington Expressway was reported at 4:10 a.m., a Buffalo police spokesman said.
A 19-year-old woman drove a 2010 Chevrolet Equinox east in the westbound lanes of the Scajaquada. The vehicle collided head-on with a 2012 Kia SUV driven by a 24-year-old woman, police said.
Both drivers were being treated at Erie County Medical Center.
The westbound Scajaquada reopened at Main Street shortly before 8 a.m., according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.