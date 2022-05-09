Two sentenced in fatal shooting in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood

Two Buffalo men on Monday each received determinate sentences of 22 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision by Erie County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Michael Santiago, 23, and Hector Sanchez, 30, both pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Feb. 17 in the death of 38-year-old Jerry Bonilla Matos, who was shot multiple times on Aug. 7, 2020, outside a residence on Newton Street in Buffalo's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, and died at the scene.

District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. commended the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Squad for its work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Eugene T. Partridge III of the Homicide Bureau.

