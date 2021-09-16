Two rescued via helicopter from top of Buffalo grain elevator

An Erie County Sheriff's helicopter rescued two people from the top of a grain elevator on Ohio Street late Wednesday after one of the people suffered a medical emergency, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.

Police, firefighters and other first responders were called to the 800 block of Ohio Street shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Two people climbed to the top of the Cargill grain elevator on the Buffalo River when one experienced an unspecified medical situation, spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email.

The Buffalo Fire Department requested assistance from the Sheriff's Office at 11:38 p.m., Scott Zylka, a spokesman for the office, said in an email.

Both people were rescued by the helicopter. The condition of the person who suffered the medical emergency was not disclosed.

The incident remains under investigation.

