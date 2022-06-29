Two raids lead to gun arrests

Two raids on opposite sides of the city Monday morning led to the arrests of two men on gun charges and the recovery of multiple firearms, Buffalo police announced Wednesday.
One raid was conducted at a residence on the 100 block of Shepard Street in the Broadway/Bailey section of Buffalo.
Police said they recovered four firearms, including a loaded assault rifle and a semiautomatic pistol, along with two conversion devices, one gram of cocaine, three digital scales and packaging.
Abimael Cirino-Rivera, 40, was charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
The second raid took place on the 200 block of Forest Avenue, west of Grant Street. Police recovered two shotguns, a pistol and ammunition at the location.
Edgar Morales, 28, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Luis Marrero, was fatally shot May 4 in an apartment on Donovan Drive in the Ferry-Grider Homes, Buffalo police said. He was 39. Police found Jalia Marrero's body 33 days later in a wooded area behind a commercial plaza on Delaware Avenue, south of Kenmore Avenue.
Body camera footage released Thursday by Buffalo police, although jerky and hard to see at times, shows a tense police call in which two police officers can be heard yelling commands as they ran through open lots Friday and eventually shot a man suspected of fatally shooting someone just minutes earlier.
A polling place worker pleaded guilty Monday to stamping Byron W. Brown's name as a write-in candidate for mayor against the Democratic nominee, India Walton, on multiple ballots in November, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.
A Derby woman was sentenced Wednesday to five years probation by State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour for using her ex-boyfriend's identity to fraudulently obtain state unemployment benefits, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.