Two raids lead to gun arrests

  • Updated
Guns and drugs seized at Shepard Street raid

Four firearms recovered by police during a raid on Shepard Street on Monday, June 27, 2022.

 Courtesy of the Buffalo Police Department
Two raids on opposite sides of the city Monday morning led to the arrests of two men on gun charges and the recovery of multiple firearms, Buffalo police announced Wednesday.

One raid was conducted at a residence on the 100 block of Shepard Street in the Broadway/Bailey section of Buffalo.

Police said they recovered four firearms, including a loaded assault rifle and a semiautomatic pistol, along with two conversion devices, one gram of cocaine, three digital scales and packaging.

Abimael Cirino-Rivera, 40, was charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Guns recovered during raid on Forest Avenue

Two shotguns and a pistol were recovered during a raid on Monday, June 27, 2022 at a residence on Forest Avenue.

The second raid took place on the 200 block of Forest Avenue, west of Grant Street. Police recovered two shotguns, a pistol and ammunition at the location.

Edgar Morales, 28, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both raids were carried out by the Buffalo Police Department's Intelligence Unit and SWAT.

