Two raids lead to gun arrests

Two raids on opposite sides of the city Monday morning led to the arrests of two men on gun charges and the recovery of multiple firearms, Buffalo police announced Wednesday.

One raid was conducted at a residence on the 100 block of Shepard Street in the Broadway/Bailey section of Buffalo.

Police said they recovered four firearms, including a loaded assault rifle and a semiautomatic pistol, along with two conversion devices, one gram of cocaine, three digital scales and packaging.

Abimael Cirino-Rivera, 40, was charged with two counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.

The second raid took place on the 200 block of Forest Avenue, west of Grant Street. Police recovered two shotguns, a pistol and ammunition at the location.

Edgar Morales, 28, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both raids were carried out by the Buffalo Police Department's Intelligence Unit and SWAT.

Maki Becker Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.