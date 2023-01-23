 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two plead guilty to roles in cocaine delivery scheme

Two Buffalo residents have pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to a charge of attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Jose A. Solis-Pizzaro, 43, and Mirelys Camacho Betancourt, 27, face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Prosecutors said that investigators intercepted a package addressed to a residence of Parker Avenue in Buffalo on Feb. 1, 2021, and discovered that it contained more than a kilogram of cocaine.

The contents were replaced and the package was delivered to the Parker Avenue home two days later by an undercover officer. Solis-Pizzaro approached the officer and said the package was his. A short while later, he got into a vehicle with the package and was arrested.

Later that day, prosecutors said, Camacho Betancourt came to the Parker Avenue address, was questioned by officers and taken into custody. According to prosecutors, she admitted that she was paid to find addresses in Buffalo where drugs could be delivered.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

