Two Buffalo men who were involved in looting at two stores in Amherst during the Christmas weekend blizzard each face up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to third-degree burglary, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Quinton D. Jones, 37, and Dijon C. Joyner, 31, both pleaded guilty to the highest charge against them.

Around 7 p.m. Dec. 24, both men, along with others who have not been identified, broke into a store in the 3500 block of Main Street in Amherst with the intention of burglarizing the premises, prosecutors said. They admitted to gaining entry to the building by using a rock to break a window and unlock the door. They also admitted to stealing about $20,000 in cash and about $25,000 worth of merchandise from the store which was closed at the time because of the snowstorm. Jones was later found in possession of some of the stolen merchandise, prosecutors said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. the following day, Jones and Joyner broke into a pizzeria located in the 3600 block of Main Street in the town, which they also sought to burglarize. They admitted to again using a rock to smash a window to gain entry to the building, after which they stole about $800 worth of food products and about $33 in change from cash registers inside the store. The pizzeria also was closed during the commission of the crime because of the blizzard.

The two men, who are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10, were both released under supervision, according to prosecutors.