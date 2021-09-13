Two plead guilty in fireworks-triggered blaze that killed Niagara Falls man

Fire investigators determined the couch, struck by fireworks, smoldered for 15 to 20 minutes before bursting into flames. After that, "The house went up fairly quickly," Wydysh said.

Two neighboring buildings also were damaged in the blaze.

The prosecutor said the defendants left the building and made no effort to prevent a fire. 'There was talk of 'Put that out, stomp that out,' " Wydysh said.

Preisch said he went to a friend's house down the street and saw a fire truck drive past.

"When I seen the house was on fire, it was already gone. The fire truck was already at the house," Preisch said.

The men pleaded guilty without waiting to be indicted. Preisch's attorney, Robert Viola, said the men risked charges of felony murder if the case had gone a grand jury.

A felony murder charge can be filed when a death results from some other felony – in this case, arson or burglary, Viola said.

The charges originally filed by Falls police were second-degree murder and first-degree arson against both men.