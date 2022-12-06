 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two parolees arrested for drug possession in Batavia

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two women on parole for drug convictions were arrested Monday afternoon after a six-month investigation into crack cocaine sales in and around Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Jennifer M. Moton, 38, of Driving Park, Rochester, and Angela R. Bateman, 50, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, are held without bail.

Moton is charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Bateman is charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

The arrests were made when Genesee County Local Drug Task Force executed a warrant at Bateman's residence.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Moton reportedly was in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and is accused of bringing some of the drug into the Genesee County Jail. Bateman reportedly had a small quantity of cocaine and is accused of maintaining a premises where drugs were sold.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News