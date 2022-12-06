Two parolees arrested for drug possession in Batavia

Two women on parole for drug convictions were arrested Monday afternoon after a six-month investigation into crack cocaine sales in and around Batavia, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Jennifer M. Moton, 38, of Driving Park, Rochester, and Angela R. Bateman, 50, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, are held without bail.

Moton is charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Bateman is charged with first-degree criminal nuisance, a felony, and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

The arrests were made when Genesee County Local Drug Task Force executed a warrant at Bateman's residence.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Moton reportedly was in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and is accused of bringing some of the drug into the Genesee County Jail. Bateman reportedly had a small quantity of cocaine and is accused of maintaining a premises where drugs were sold.