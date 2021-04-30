Two overnight shootings leave one dead, one in hospital

Two separate shootings overnight in Buffalo left one man dead and another in the hospital in serious condition, Buffalo police said Friday morning.
The first incident was reported at 9:46 p.m. on 72 Stevenson St. in South Buffalo. Police responding to a report of a shooting found a 37-year-old man shot at the address. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died of his injuries, Buffalo police said.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the homicide. Police said the shooting "appears to be domestic in nature."
The second shooting took place about 12:16 a.m. outside the Hair U Wear shop at 2881 Bailey Ave.
The victim in that shooting was a 36-year-old man. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center in a private vehicle. He was listed in serious condition Friday.
Police said the shooting occurred outside the store and that the gunman may have fired from a vehicle.
Police ask anyone with information about either shooting to call or text the police confidential TIP CALL line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker