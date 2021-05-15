Two ousted by fire on Sycamore Street

Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire Friday evening on Sycamore Street.
Buffalo fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure.
One person was transported to Erie County Medical Center for what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the fire department.
Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure at 795 Sycamore.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.