Two ousted by fire on Sycamore Street

Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire Friday evening on Sycamore Street.

Buffalo fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure.

One person was transported to Erie County Medical Center for what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the fire department.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure at 795 Sycamore.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

