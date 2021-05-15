 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two ousted by fire on Sycamore Street
0 comments

Two ousted by fire on Sycamore Street

Support this work for $1 a month

Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after a fire Friday evening on Sycamore Street.

Buffalo fire officials said the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential structure. 

One person was transported to Erie County Medical Center for what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a spokesman for the fire department.

Damage is estimated at $75,000 to the structure at 795 Sycamore.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: What will the CDC's new mask rules mean for life in Western New York?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News