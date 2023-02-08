Two Niagara County men were sentenced Wednesday in Niagara County Court to serve time in state prison for their roles in the death of a Lockport man.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, Sean F. Kelahan, 20, of Newfane, and Tyreek J. Wolfe, 21, of Niagara Falls, had previously pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting it after their vehicles struck and killed Richard Howes III, 25, as he was walking across Transit Road in Lockport on March 18.

"These individuals were racing recklessly up a busy city street at double the speed limit," District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said in a statement Wednesday. "They displayed utter disregard for others. The result was that they killed a young man with his entire life in front of him."

Prosecutors said that in the months preceding the accident, Kelahan was stopped repeatedly by Lockport city police and warned that his reckless driving was going to lead to someone's death. As a result, he drew the longer sentence of 2 1/3 to seven years imposed by County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek. Wolfe was sentenced to 1 1/3 to four years in prison.