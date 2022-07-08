Two muskets among cache of weapons seized during Buffalo police raid

A Buffalo police raid this week in the city's Kensington-Bailey neighborhood turned up a cache of weapons, including two muzzle-loading long guns, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
In addition to two ghost guns, a loaded .40 caliber handgun and loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, police also reported recovering two muskets while armed with a search warrant Monday at a residence in the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue.
The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and Northeast District officers handled the case. Various amounts of ammunition were also seized, the police spokesman said.
Joseph Merrill, 32, was been charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.