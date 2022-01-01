Two motorists struck by gunfire on the Kensington Expressway; one hurt seriously

Two men were struck by gunfire about 10:20 p.m. Friday near the Kensington-Scajaquada expressway split, Buffalo police reported.

Both men, whose names and ages were not provided, were in the same vehicle, investigators said.

One of the men was seriously injured and both were taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Their conditions were unavailable on Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

