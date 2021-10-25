Two motorists charged with DWI for driving wrong way on interstates

A Buffalo man was one of two people charged over the weekend with DWI for driving the wrong way on a local interstate, State Police said.

Robert J. Hasson Jr., 27, was charged after troopers said he rolled his Chevy Trailblazer after striking a concrete barrier while driving the wrong way on I-190 in Buffalo on Friday night.

Hasson was not injured. A subsequent breath test found his blood-alcohol content was 0.19%. more than twice the legal limit. He was released on an appearance ticket for Buffalo City Court.

Then on Sunday, a Cattaraugus County man was arrested for driving drunk while going the wrong way on the I-86 in Olean, according to State Police.

Troopers said Mark S. Smith, 22, of Hinsdale, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a high, unsafe backing on a highway and other traffic violations.

Smith was reportedly traveling east in the westbound lanes of I-86. He was arrested and transported to the State Police Barracks in Olean, where a breath test revealed he had a blood-alcohol content of 0.14%.

Smith was released on an appearance ticket for Olean City Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.