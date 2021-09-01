Two more families devastated as killings in Buffalo continue to mount

Two days. Two fatal shootings. Two devastated families.
Sunday's victim was a 27-year-old man attending a backyard party at a family member's Montana Avenue home.
The 26-year-old Kenmore man was fatally shot on a basketball court at the park.
The victim of Monday's slaying in Delaware Park was a 26-year-old father who has another child on the way.
The violence has left the victims' loved ones traumatized, said Pastor Timothy Newkirk of GYC Ministries and the Community Action Coalition.
"At this point, they're looking for answers," said Newkirk, who met with both victims' families in the wake of the violence.
Buffalo's 49 homicides over the first seven months of the year already eclipse the city's annual total in six of the last 10 years.
Just after midnight Sunday, Corvonte Jones of Buffalo was shot while attending a gathering on Montana, just south of East Ferry Street in the city's Genesee Moselle neighborhood.
At about 7:10 p.m. Monday, on the basketball courts in Delaware Park, Joel Northrup of Kenmore was shot and killed.
Jones was pronounced dead at Erie County Medical Center, while Northrup died at the scene, police said.
Police have said the preliminary investigations suggest both Jones and Northrup were targeted in the shootings. They have not suggested the crimes are in any way connected. No arrests had been made in either case as of Tuesday afternoon.
As of Thursday, the city's revised homicide total through the end of June was 46, according to the latest police department data.
Mayor Byron W. Brown, speaking to reporters Tuesday, said Northrup was playing basketball and was shot three times in front of "dozens and dozens" of witnesses. A few people have spoken to investigators, but more witnesses are being sought, police said.
"We know there are people in the community that saw this. We know there are people who know who this individual is. We cannot allow this type of behavior to continue in this community," Brown said. "It puts everyone at risk. It puts us at risk in every part of the city and region that we live in when individuals engage in this kind of horrific and reckless, senseless behavior."
As of Monday night, police had not yet recovered the gun used in the park shooting, Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.
Investigators have been told there was some type of argument or fight on Sunday that may relate to Monday's killing, Gramaglia said. Police are reviewing video from social media related to Sunday's dispute, he said.
Gramaglia declined to comment when asked if detectives have a person of interest in the case.
Northrup, whom Newkirk described as athletic with a "humongous personality," had been taking care of his grandmother, who died earlier this year. Both of his parents are deceased.
"He was a caregiver," he said.
Jones was "inspired by life," Newkirk said, and had a beautiful personality and beautiful smile.
"He was definitely a good kid, too," he said. "He wasn't into any trouble."
These killings, like so many others, are "devastating our inner city," Newkirk said.
Through Monday, there were four homicides in Buffalo in August. In the first 23 days of the month, 23 individuals were wounded or killed in shootings in the city.
From Jan. 1 through July 31, the 225 people shot in Buffalo represented a 61% increase compared to the average of 140 over that time period for the previous decade, a Buffalo News analysis found.
The significant surge in gun violence in Buffalo over roughly the last 20 months, something also seen in other cities across the country, comes with another price – people become numb to it, Newkirk said.
"Far too many times, we put off the seriousness of an individual getting gunned down in the city or streets or park ... when we really need to focus on the type of person or character who would display such anger and evil that would allow them to go out and gun down another person in cold blood," he said.
The families of both victims are asking anyone in the public who may have information to contact police. The Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line accepts calls and text messages at 847-2255.
The families don't want retaliation for their sons' killings, they just want the killers brought to justice, Newkirk said.
Unsolved homicides, in addition to the losses to families, are also problematic because no one is ultimately held accountable for their violent actions, said Newkirk, who added that he's concerned about the quality of police work when it comes to investigating killings in Buffalo.
"Both need to be investigated and solved or people will feel the need to avenge the loss due to lack of proper police work and we do not want that on our hands," he said. "The safety of this city falls on the men and women who are on the ground and working in these targeted neighborhoods trying to mediate violence, helping to keep peace in the city, but we need more help from all sorts."
Experts who study the subject say unsolved shootings pose problems for communities on several levels – from the loss of trust and faith in police by victims' families, further straining the relationship between law enforcement and the community, to leaving shooters on the streets able to commit more violence.
Gramaglia, the deputy police commissioner, said police rely on witnesses to solve shootings and killings.
"We have a very high bar to reach to make an arrest, and that includes witness cooperation at the scenes of these crimes," he said. "We look at video and use all other forms of technology at our disposal and heavily rely on witness cooperation to ensure a conviction. We can make arrests, but if we don’t get a conviction, then the family still does not have justice."