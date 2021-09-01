Two more families devastated as killings in Buffalo continue to mount

"Far too many times, we put off the seriousness of an individual getting gunned down in the city or streets or park ... when we really need to focus on the type of person or character who would display such anger and evil that would allow them to go out and gun down another person in cold blood," he said.

The families of both victims are asking anyone in the public who may have information to contact police. The Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line accepts calls and text messages at 847-2255.

The families don't want retaliation for their sons' killings, they just want the killers brought to justice, Newkirk said.

Unsolved homicides, in addition to the losses to families, are also problematic because no one is ultimately held accountable for their violent actions, said Newkirk, who added that he's concerned about the quality of police work when it comes to investigating killings in Buffalo.

"Both need to be investigated and solved or people will feel the need to avenge the loss due to lack of proper police work and we do not want that on our hands," he said. "The safety of this city falls on the men and women who are on the ground and working in these targeted neighborhoods trying to mediate violence, helping to keep peace in the city, but we need more help from all sorts."