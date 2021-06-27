 Skip to main content
Two more Buffalo men shot to death as city's shooting spree continues
The alarming spate of shooting deaths in Buffalo continues unabated with Buffalo police on Sunday reporting two more fatal shootings overnight.

The city has had as many homicides in the first six months of 2021 as it typically has in an entire year. 

Officers responded to one call just before 2:40 a.m. near the intersection of Playter and Kent streets in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. A man was gunned down and declared dead at the scene, detectives said. Police were still in the process of identifying the victim.

Another man at the 300-block of North Ogden Street near Lovejoy was the victim of a targeted, drive-by shooting just after 3 a.m., police said. The 27-year-old was struck multiple times and declared dead at the scene.

These two homicides represent the 46th and 47th homicides in Buffalo so far this year. The violent killings follow on the heels of four men who were fatally shot within 24 hours Friday.

More than a dozen people have been shot in the city since Wednesday. Three men – in their 30s and 40s – were shot on Friday alone, according to Buffalo police. One was killed in the city's Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhood. The other two were hospitalized with conditions ranging from stable to critical.

This wave of violence is at odds with the city's typical homicide history, but in keeping with the overall surge in gun violence of the past year and half. 

Buffalo typically averages about 50 homicides per year. At this point last year, the city had roughly 31.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings and deaths is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential TIP-CALL line at 716-847-2255.

