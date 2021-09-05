Two men wounded in legs in separate West Side shootings

Buffalo police are investigating two separate Saturday night shootings on the West Side in which the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the legs.

At 7 p.m., a 37-year-old Buffalo man was struck by gunfire at Plymouth Avenue and Hampshire Street, according to police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge.

DeGeorge said it appears the shooting victim was driven from the scene to Barton and West Ferry streets and then taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. His condition was listed as stable Sunday, DeGeorge said.

The second shooting involved a 34-year-old Amherst man who was shot at 11:15 p.m. on Fourth Street near Carolina Street. Taken by ambulance to ECMC, he is also listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Detectives are attempting to determine "if some type of street racing may have played a role in the shooting," DeGeorge said.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.