Two men shot while playing dice in Genesee-Moselle neighborhood

Two men were shot early Sunday in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood while shooting dice outside, Buffalo Police said.

The men, ages 37 and 40, were transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and were initially listed in stable condition, police said. The incident occurred in the first block of Sumner Place.

Police said the men appeared to have been targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Matt Glynn

