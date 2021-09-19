Two men shot Saturday afternoon on Goodyear

Two Buffalo men were shot Saturday afternoon on Goodyear Avenue, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement Sunday.
The two shooting victims, one age 25 and the other age 27, arrived at Erie County Medical Center in private vehicles just before 4 p.m.
Detectives said the men were shot in the 500 block of Goodyear Avenue, just off Genesee Street.
The 25-year-old was treated and released from the hospital, while the 27-year-old was admitted and listed in stable condition.
Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anne Neville
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.