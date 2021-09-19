 Skip to main content
Two men shot Saturday afternoon on Goodyear
Two Buffalo men were shot Saturday afternoon on Goodyear Avenue, Buffalo Police Department spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in a statement Sunday.

The two shooting victims, one age 25 and the other age 27, arrived at Erie County Medical Center in private vehicles just before 4 p.m.

Detectives said the men were shot in the 500 block of Goodyear Avenue, just off Genesee Street.

The 25-year-old was treated and released from the hospital, while the 27-year-old was admitted and listed in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIP-CALL Line at 847-2255.

