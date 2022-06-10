Two men shot overnight in South Buffalo

Two men were shot early Friday morning on Pembina Street in South Buffalo, leaving one in critical condition and another in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.

The shooting was reported just after midnight on Pembina. Detectives say there may have been a party going on when the shooting happened.

A 31-year-old victim was in critical condition and a 29-year-old victim was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident is asked to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

