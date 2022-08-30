Two men shot on Hewitt Avenue

Two people were shot late Monday night on Hewitt Avenue, west of Eggert Road, Buffalo police said.

The victims were described as an 18-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Cheektowaga man. The Buffalo man was listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center and the Cheektowaga man was in stable condition at ECMC.

The incident was reported just before midnight.

Police say they were were shot when a dispute broke out at a party.

Police ask anyone with information about the double shooting to call or text the police tip call line at 716-847-2255.