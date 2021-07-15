 Skip to main content
Two men shot on Buffalo's West Side Wednesday night
Two men were shot Wednesday night on Buffalo's West Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department. 

The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Street and West Avenue, police said. 

Both men were transported to Erie County Medical Center and were "treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries," according to a police spokesman. 

The Buffalo Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call or text its confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

