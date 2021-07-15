Two men shot on Buffalo's West Side Wednesday night

Two men were shot Wednesday night on Buffalo's West Side, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Vermont Street and West Avenue, police said.
Both men were transported to Erie County Medical Center and were "treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries," according to a police spokesman.
The Buffalo Police Department asks anyone with information about the incident to call or text its confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
