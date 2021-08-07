Two men shot near Pearl and Chippewa

A 39-year-old man was in serious condition and a 22-year-old man was in stable condition after they were shot at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday, Buffalo police said.
The shooting happened near Pearl and West Chippewa streets.
The victims, both of whom are city residents, were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.
Police recovered a gun at the scene, according to a spokesman.
No further information was released by police.
Police ask anyone with information about what happened to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.
