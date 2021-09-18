Two men shot inside vehicle Friday night

Two men were shot late Friday night while inside a vehicle near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive, police said.
The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m.
The victims were 22 and 28, both of Buffalo.
They were at Erie County Medical Center Saturday where they were listed in stable condition.
Police said the shooting "appears targeted in nature."
Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Maki Becker
Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk
I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.
