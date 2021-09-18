 Skip to main content
Two men shot inside vehicle Friday night
Two men were shot late Friday night while inside a vehicle near Suffolk Street and Langfield Drive, police said.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m.

The victims were 22 and 28, both of Buffalo.

They were at Erie County Medical Center Saturday where they were listed in stable condition.

Police said the shooting "appears targeted in nature."

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

