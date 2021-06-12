 Skip to main content
Two men shot in separate overnight incidents in Buffalo
top story

Two Buffalo men were shot overnight Friday in separate incidents, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said Saturday.

The first incident was reported at about 11:45 p.m.

A gunshot victim, a 29-year-old Buffalo man, was brought to Erie County Medical Center in a civilian vehicle, police said.

Detectives said victim was shot in a vehicle near Pershing Avenue and Best Street.

Shortly after 4 a.m., another gunshot victim from a difference incident arrived at ECMC in a civilian vehicle, DeGeorge said. The victim was identified as a 34-year-old Buffalo man.

Police said that shooting took place on Hertel, near Starin Avenue.

"Detectives are investigating reports of a large fight in the area," DeGeorge said in a statement about the Hertel shooting.

Both men were listed in "stable" condition at ECMC Saturday. Police have not released their names.

Police asked anyone with information about either incident to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

