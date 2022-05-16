 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men plead guilty to manslaughter in 2021 shooting death in Niagara Falls

  Updated
Two men charged in a shooting death in Niagara Falls a year ago have pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.

Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley, both 23 and both from Niagara Falls, could receive 20-year prison terms when they return for sentencing in July before Niagara County Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

They were arrested in connection with the slaying of Demetrious J. Gray, 28, on May 30, 2021, in a double shooting in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue in Niagara Falls. A second victim was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and released.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

