Two men killed by gunfire in Kensington-Bailey neighborhood

Two men found dead inside a house in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood appear to be the first homicide victims in Buffalo in the new year.

Officers were called to the first block of Elmer Avenue just after 5 a.m. and discovered the victims, who police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said were killed by gunfire.

Investigators said this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.