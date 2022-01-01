Two men killed by gunfire in Kensington-Bailey neighborhood

Two men found dead inside a house in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood appear to be the first homicide victims in Buffalo in the new year.
Officers were called to the first block of Elmer Avenue just after 5 a.m. and discovered the victims, who police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said were killed by gunfire.
Investigators said this was a targeted shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.
