Two men killed by gunfire in Kensington-Bailey neighborhood
Generic crime scene police tape lights (copy) (copy)

Two found dead New Year's morning in Kensington-Bailey.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News file photo

Two men found dead inside a house in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood appear to be the first homicide victims in Buffalo in the new year.

Officers were called to the first block of Elmer Avenue just after 5 a.m. and discovered the victims, who police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said were killed by gunfire.

Investigators said this was a targeted shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255. 

