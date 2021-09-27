Two men indicted in 2018 Buffalo homicide

Two Buffalo men have been indicted on murder charges in the 2018 shooting death of a man on Genesee Street.

Bryant Ziegler, 31, was arraigned Monday on one count of second-degree murder in Erie County Court. He pleaded not guilty before County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

His co-defendant, Sidney Watson, 24, was arraigned on Sept. 8 on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The two men were charged with conspiring to kill Paris Warren Jr. According to prosecutors, the two men shot Warren on Genesee Street near High Street around 3 a.m. on June 2, 2018. Police said the weapon was obtained illegally. Warren died at the scene.

Watson was ordered held on $250,000 bail. Ziegler was remanded without bail.

The pair are due back in court for pretrial hearings on Oct. 12.

If convicted, the two face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

