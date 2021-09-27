 Skip to main content
Two men indicted in 2018 Buffalo homicide
Two men indicted in 2018 Buffalo homicide

Two Buffalo men have been indicted on murder charges in the 2018 shooting death of a man on Genesee Street.

Bryant Zeigler.jpg

Bryant Ziegler.

Bryant Ziegler, 31, was arraigned Monday on one count of second-degree murder in Erie County Court. He pleaded not guilty before County Court Judge Suzanne Maxwell Barnes.

Sidney Watson.jpg

Sidney Watson.

His co-defendant, Sidney Watson, 24, was arraigned on Sept. 8 on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The two men were charged with conspiring to kill Paris Warren Jr. According to prosecutors, the two men shot Warren on Genesee Street near High Street around 3 a.m. on June 2, 2018. Police said the weapon was obtained illegally. Warren died at the scene.

Watson was ordered held on $250,000 bail. Ziegler was remanded without bail. 

The pair are due back in court for pretrial hearings on Oct. 12.

If convicted, the two face a sentence of 25 years to life in prison. 

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

