 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men, including a victim, arrested in Albion shooting incidents
0 comments

Two men, including a victim, arrested in Albion shooting incidents

Support this work for $1 a month

An investigation into a pair of shooting incidents in Albion has led to the arrests of two men, one of them a shooting victim, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Taken to Orleans County Jail were Jonathan Jimenez, 23, of Holley, and Prince Z. Wilson, 22, of Albion.

The shootings took place late on the night of Aug. 8 and just after midnight Aug. 14. In the second shooting near South Main Street and Beaver Street in Albion, Jimenez suffered a leg wound and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where he was treated and released.

Both Jimenez and Wilson were charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and weapons possession counts. Wilson was additionally charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said two weapons believed to have been used in the shootings were seized and that no one else was involved in the incidents. Additional charges are pending.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Gov. Kathy Hochul at Covid-19 briefing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News