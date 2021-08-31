Two men, including a victim, arrested in Albion shooting incidents

An investigation into a pair of shooting incidents in Albion has led to the arrests of two men, one of them a shooting victim, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Taken to Orleans County Jail were Jonathan Jimenez, 23, of Holley, and Prince Z. Wilson, 22, of Albion.

The shootings took place late on the night of Aug. 8 and just after midnight Aug. 14. In the second shooting near South Main Street and Beaver Street in Albion, Jimenez suffered a leg wound and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where he was treated and released.

Both Jimenez and Wilson were charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and weapons possession counts. Wilson was additionally charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The Sheriff’s Office said two weapons believed to have been used in the shootings were seized and that no one else was involved in the incidents. Additional charges are pending.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.