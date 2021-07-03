Two men hospitalized after shooting in Delavan-Grider neighborhood

A shooting in the Delavan-Grider neighborhood Saturday afternoon sent two men to the hospital, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
The men were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where they were initially listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said. Further details were not immediately available.
According to the report, the shooting occurred just after 2:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Cambridge Avenue, near East Delavan Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
