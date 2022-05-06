Two men get punched in separate assaults in Niagara Falls

A pair of chance encounters led to a pair of assaults – but so far, not arrests – this week in Niagara Falls.

A 19-year-old man was walking home on Cayuga Drive, near the Wheatfield border, at about 3:10 p.m. when a passing van drove through a puddle and splashed him, according to a police report.

The pedestrian got angry, he told police, and responded by making an obscene gesture.

The van driver pulled over, exited the vehicle and approached the man walking home.

"Watch out who you flip off," the driver told him, according to the police report. "Come here so I can teach you a lesson," the driver also allegedly said.

That's when the driver punched him in the face, threw him to the ground and then punched him in the back of the head, the victim told an officer.

The victim told police his mother was going to take him to the hospital.

About an hour and 20 minutes later, a man got into a fight with another man who bumped into him near the entrance to Tops supermarket on Niagara Falls Boulevard, according to another police report.

A woman told police a man exiting the store "aggressively" bumped into her and another man as they were walking into the store.

The man walking in told police he made a comment to the man who was exiting that he could apologize for bumping into them.

That's when the exiting man turned around, started to swear at both of them and said, "Bring it. Bring it."

The exiting man hit the other in the nose and they started to fight. The man who was going in ended up with a bloody nose, scrapes on his face and redness around his eye, according to the report.

No arrests had been made at the time either report was filed.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

