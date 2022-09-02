 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two men found dead on Stevens Avenue in Buffalo

  • Updated
Derek Gee
Two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Friday afternoon on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue on Buffalo's East Side, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

Police were dispatched to the scene just before 3:50 p.m. 

Police ask anyone with information of the double fatal shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

