Two men found dead on Stevens Avenue in Buffalo

Two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds Friday afternoon on Stevens Avenue near Northland Avenue on Buffalo's East Side, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
Police were dispatched to the scene just before 3:50 p.m.
Police ask anyone with information of the double fatal shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
