Two men face charges after high-speed pursuit from Lewiston-Queenston Bridge to Dunkirk

Two men were arrested early Saturday morning on the Thruway near Dunkirk, several hours after federal authorities said they sped away from an inspection area after trying to cross the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge into Canada.

Donyell Williams, 26, and Johnny Greer, 19, are accused of fleeing border agents at speeds of up to 110 mph, according to a complaint filed in federal court in Buffalo on Sunday.

At 9:54 p.m. Friday, the Canadian Border Services Agency told Customs and Border Protection officials Williams, who was driving a black Jeep Commander with Ohio license plates, fled after being directed to a secondary inspection area. Williams drove against traffic back toward the United States and sped away southbound on Interstate 190, according to the criminal complaint.

Customs and Border Protection officers pursued the vehicle and found it on Grand Island near the corner of Baseline and Staley roads. The pair again fled from officers, heading south on the I-190. The pursuit continued onto the Scajaquada Expressway, and then into an area between SUNY Buffalo State and the Peace Bridge, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Keara L. Jamieson wrote in the complaint.

The fleeing vehicle eventually got back onto the I-190 toward westbound I-90.