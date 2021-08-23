Two men charged in Niagara Falls homicide

Two 22-year-old Niagara Falls men have been charged with the killing of one man and the wounding of another in a double shooting May 30 in the Falls.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office on Monday announced the unsealing of an indictment against Felipe Rodriguez and Rodney Barnes-Staley.

They are charged with shooting Demetrious J. Gray, 28, to death about 1 p.m. May 30 in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue, between 16th and 18th streets.

At the time, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said Gray was found with a wound in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene after two police officers and a passerby unsuccessfully performed CPR.

A 27-year-old man also was shot. He was treated and released from Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Rodriguez, who was arrested Friday, was arraigned Monday before Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who ordered him held without bail. Barnes-Staley was arrested July 20; his arraignment is set for next Monday.

