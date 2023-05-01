Two men are expected to be charged in federal court after authorities pulled them over on the Thruway and a search of their vehicle turned up 1 kilo of suspected fentanyl, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, Erie County sheriff's deputies, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Niagara Falls Police Department.

The men were stopped in the vehicle on Friday on I-90, near Exit 49.

An Erie County Sheriff's Office narcotics detection K-9 named Bo "made a positive alert for narcotics," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement released Monday.

State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens granted a search warrant that turned up the suspected drugs.

Robert Hernandez, 44, and Reinaldo Gonzales, 49, both believed to be from the Dominican Republic, were taken into custody and are expected to be charged in federal court.