Two men face multiple charges following a chase and search Saturday night in the Town of Collins, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia reported Tuesday.

Jonathan Rusnell, 33, of Collins, and Joseph Laforme, 23, of Gowanda, are charged with criminal possession of a narcotic and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both with intent to sell; attempting to conceal or destroy evidence, resisting arrest and additional misdemeanor counts.

Laforme was released after arraignment. Rusnell, wanted on a Cheektowaga Town Court warrant, is being held in Erie County Holding Center.

According to the report, deputies answered a call about 9:15 p.m. regarding someone taking a vehicle without permission, saw the vehicle driving without lights on North Division Road and pursued it into a parking lot. The driver and passenger fled.

Numerous units, including the sheriff's helicopter, joined in a search for the two. Rusnell was spotted from the air and taken into custody in a wooded area.

Seneca Nation of Indians marshals discovered Laforme walking along Richardson Road and radioed the Sheriff's Office. Deputies found him hiding in bushes near a house.

A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up packages of heroin and fentanyl and a quantity of methamphetamine.