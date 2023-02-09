Law enforcement officers seized 3½ kilos of cocaine and arrested two men Wednesday as result of a three-month drug trafficking investigation, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia announced Thursday.

As part of the drug bust, law enforcement officers also confiscated five ounces of fentanyl, eight handguns and $212,000 in cash, Garcia said.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn Jr. said investigators executed a search warrant on, and arrested, 33-year-old Sidney A. Mellerson of the Town of Tonawanda during a traffic stop on the Kensington Expressway. Deputies used a taser on Mellerson after he allegedly fought with them as he was being arrested. Deputies said they found crack cocaine in Mellerson's possession that he allegedly attempted to conceal in his underwear.

Flynn said Mellerson had recently been released from custody on other criminal charges.

"In this case, it's actually a good thing he was released because, if he was sitting in jail the whole time, none of this would have happened. In this case, bail reform worked," said Flynn.

Mellerson was arraigned Thursday before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for drugs that were found in a Hastings Avenue house that was raided by law enforcement. He also was charged with second-degree criminal possession of controlled substance for drugs allegedly found on him and with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

"In addition to that, in the house on Hastings, two handguns were found," said Flynn, who added that the weapons were allegedly stolen.

As a result, Mellerson faces two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, which also are felonies. Mellerson also was charged with tampering with physical evidence.

"He is remanded this time. He's not getting out now, fortunately ... and he returns on Feb. 15 for a felony hearing," said Flynn.

Also arrested was 31-year-old Keshaun L. Atwood of Buffalo, who investigators saw on Wednesday outside of Mellerson's Grandview Avenue home as they were executing a search warrant there. A short time later, investigators said, they saw Atwood attempting to dispose of evidence at a storage unit facility on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo. Atwood, who is accused of resisting arrest, was found in possession of about $212,000 in cash, along with a handgun .

Atwood was arraigned before Heneghan on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.

"Those are both A misdemeanors, and he was released, obviously, because none of those charges are qualifying offenses," said Flynn.

Atwood is scheduled to return to court on March 6 for a felony hearing.

Meanwhile, the sheriff said that the fentanyl seized during the investigation was deadly.

"So thank God we got that off the street," he said.