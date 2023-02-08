Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan in connection with a reported home invasion in Amherst.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Jason K. Evans, 36, of Depew and Mark S. Shadle, 33, of Kenmore were both indicted on one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree robbery.

The pair is accused of forcibly entering a home on Bucyrus Drive to commit a burglary on Oct. 28. Prosecutors said that, once inside, Evans and Shadle threatened the homeowner and began beating him, causing injuries. Then, they reportedly bound the homeowner, which severely lacerated his arms. The two men fled after reportedly stealing various items, prosecutors said.

A family member who returned to the residence after the burglary called 911. The homeowner was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated for serious injuries to his head, chest, arms and legs.

Evans and Shadle are being held without bail and are scheduled to return to court March 8 for a pre-trial conference.