Two men arraigned in Niagara County murder cases
Two men arraigned in Niagara County murder cases

Two men pleaded not guilty Monday in State Supreme Court arraignments in separate Niagara County murder cases.

At the defense's request, a psychiatric examination was ordered for Bryan W. Cummings, 42, who is charged with fatally stabbing his father Ward Cummings, 61, during an argument in their home on Hill Road in Wheatfield Oct. 10.

In the other case, Arion M. Darrell, 18, of Niagara Falls, was charged with the shooting death of John Bruso, 18, as the victim sat alone in a car parked near the corner of 19th Street and Welch Avenue in the Falls Dec. 1.

First Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann said Bruso was shot with a handgun two or three times at short range. Hoffmann said she did not know the motive for the slaying.

Darrell was arrested Dec. 4 at his home on Seventh Street. Like Cummings, he was ordered held without bail by Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

