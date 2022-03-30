 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two men are arrested on weapons charges on Buffalo's East Side
0 comments

Two men are arrested on weapons charges on Buffalo's East Side

Support this work for $1 a month

 Two men were arrested Tuesday on weapons charges on Buffalo's East Side, the Erie County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sean Joyner

Sean Joyner
Calvin Caurthon

Calvin Caurthon

Sheriff John C. Garcia said deputies and detectives from the Intelligence Unit of the Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit, arrested 49-year-old Sean Joyner and 45-year-old Calvin Caurthon at about 4 p.m. in the Bailey Avenue and Broadway area.

The arrests were the result of an investigation into illegal gun trafficking activity in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Joyner, already a convicted felon, is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Caurthon faces the same charge, along with a felony count of criminal possession of defaced or concealed firearm. Both men have been remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017
Crime News

Deceased Buffalo priest accused of abusing boy in 2017

  • Updated

A claim of “unpermitted sexual contact” by the Rev. Robert M. Yetter in a lawsuit filed last week is the most recent alleged incident of abuse by a diocese priest among several hundred cases that have become public through court filings since 2018.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News