Two men are arrested on weapons charges on Buffalo's East Side

Two men were arrested Tuesday on weapons charges on Buffalo's East Side, the Erie County Sheriff's Office reported.

Sheriff John C. Garcia said deputies and detectives from the Intelligence Unit of the Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit, arrested 49-year-old Sean Joyner and 45-year-old Calvin Caurthon at about 4 p.m. in the Bailey Avenue and Broadway area.

The arrests were the result of an investigation into illegal gun trafficking activity in the area, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Joyner, already a convicted felon, is charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a loaded firearm. Caurthon faces the same charge, along with a felony count of criminal possession of defaced or concealed firearm. Both men have been remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

