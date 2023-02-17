One by one, the families of those lost on May 14 at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue stood at a podium in court Wednesday morning to share their heartache.

For one woman, the loss was twofold.

Michelle Spight lost both her cousin, Margus Morrison, and her aunt, Pearl Young, in the 123-second terror attack that claimed 10 lives.

"What are the chances that two of your family members will be in the same place from two different sides of your family?" she told the judge before the killer, Payton Gendron, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Young was a "praiser," Spight said. She was a devoted member of Good Samaritan Church. She was a Sunday school teacher, a foster mother and a substitute teacher who most recently worked at Emerson High School. She had just attended a prayer breakfast and was shopping at Tops that day.

Morrison was a father of six who had been working since 2019 as an afternoon school bus aide for Buffalo Public School's Stanley M. Makowski Early Childhood Center No. 99. He went to Tops to pick up groceries for a get-together with his brother and mother later that day.

Neither Young nor Morrison made it home.

Spight could have been at the store, too. She lives nearby and often shopped there.

"I was supposed to go to cash a check that day but I was doing some gardening," Spight said in an interview after the sentencing. "A lady came down the street. She said 'Whatever you do, don't go on Jefferson. They were just shooting.' "

Spight wouldn't learn until later that she lost two loved ones in the "shooting" that would turn out to be a racist massacre.

"That was devastating," she said. "No family should ever ever have to go through that."

The days that followed were difficult, but Spight said she powered through it for the sake of her family.

"I went into a mode for my family. I just wanted to be there for my kids and family," she said.

Preparing for court and knowing she would see Gendron in person "was even worse," she said.

On Wednesday, Spight read letters representing both of her loved ones.

One was a letter composed by Young's daughter Pam. It was titled "Residency."

"What will take up residency? Will it be May 14 2022, or the court appearance, or every interview, or every time I've had to send my mother's death certificate to an insurance company with the cause of death being multiple gunshot wounds to the head?" the letter asked.

Or will it be her cherished memories: of, as an 8-year-old girl, watching her mother graduate from the University at Buffalo; of her mother's words of advice on her wedding day; or the way she comforted her and stroked her hair the night after her husband died.

"May 14 will always be a memory of a hideous and monstrous act of violence, perpetuated by an angry man against my mother, simply because of her race. An act of hatred and white supremacy. But I won't allow it to take up residency in my mind. Not when there is so much more about my mother that deserves residency there. So when my mind is invaded by May 14, 2022, I will allow the tears to fall and the question of why to utter from my lips. But afterwards, I'll take out my journal to remember all the precious moments with my mother. Two minutes and three seconds won't steal those memories," Spight read to the court.

She also read a letter from Morrison's only living brother, Frederick.

The letter addressed how on the day of the funeral, their mother turned 72 and Margus' daughter turned 16.

"Since his murder, I sometimes find myself challenged by not being able to sleep soundly," the letter from Frederick read. "Paranoia going through stores and in my daily routine, always watching my back, as if there was a target attached to me. ... I'm now left as the only child."

The letter anticipated how Gendron would react during the hearing and how he has been treated.

"The fact that you can sit in this courtroom with no remorse, flat affect, emotionless shows the essence of your privilege, sir. One that my brother never had, and never will," he said.

The letter spoke of how law enforcement officers protected him in the courtroom.

After the hearing, at the offices of her attorney Terrence M. Connors, Spight spoke of how she hopes that the sentencing is not the end of the story and that much more needs to be done to address systemic racism. She was moved by the words of Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan who spoke of America's long history of racism that led up to the May 14 mass shooting.

"We have to really look at some of the uncomfortable situations that we have, right?" Spight told The Buffalo News.

"Some of that uncomfortableness is privilege and we have to unpack what that looks like. Would I have gotten the same treatment?" she asked regarding Gendron's arrest.

"I'm just saying we should look at it."

Standing up in court, representing her families and looking Gendron in the eye was a "draining" experience, she said.

"But when I think about the character or the personas of both my aunt and my cousins, and their love for family, I know, I was doing what I was purposely supposed to do and that is to stand up for my family," she said.