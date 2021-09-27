Two Lockport schools to reopen Tuesday after threat triggers closure

Lockport High School will reopen Tuesday, after being closed Monday because of a telephoned tip regarding a threat.

A district statement late Monday afternoon did not specify what the threat was.

The high school was closed because of the threat, which was called into the district's anonymous tip line.

Also Monday morning, a vehicle considered suspicious was reported in the parking lot of Emmet Belknap Intermediate School, so it was closed, too.

Lockport police and other agencies searched both buildings and the vehicle, and found nothing amiss. But the district statement said extra police will be stationed around the high school Tuesday "as an additional security measure."

"The district takes all threats seriously to ensure the safety of our students and employees and will continue to work cooperatively with law enforcement," the statement said.

The statement said all Lockport schools are kept in lockdown every day, and the high school has safety monitors stationed at the main entrance. They also check the building and grounds throughout the day.

