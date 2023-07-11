Two Lockport residents are held in Niagara County Jail pending arraignment after they were indicted on drug charges in separate cases, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Arrested on warrants Monday following investigations by the Niagara County Drug Task Force were Markus Moses Thomas, 38, and Bridget Bauer, 59. Thomas was taken into custody at Lockport City Hall, while Bauer was arrested on Fernwood Drive in the Town of Lockport.

Thomas is charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bauer is charged with single counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.