Two killed in one-car crash in Clarence

Two people were killed Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Clarence, state police said.

The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. on Delaware Road near Goodrich Road. An eastbound Jeep Cherokee crossed over into the oncoming lane and then left the roadway onto the north shoulder, police said in a news release.

The SUV overturned and hit a tree. Both occupants died at the scene.

Investigators believe a high rate of speed is a factor in the crash.

Police have withheld the names and ages of the deceased, but said they planned to release the names sometime today.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police initially said the crash happened on Salt Road.

