Two killed in Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Colleen Lamie was sitting in her bedroom in her home in Elba when she heard a disturbing sound behind her house Tuesday afternoon.

She said she heard a series of "whoops" and "clicks," then a loud explosion all within a few seconds.

"I thought I could feel the vibration of the boom," Lamie said.

It was a Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed at about 1 p.m. in a field off Norton Road in the Town of Elba, killing two people on board.

The helicopter was on a training exercise and had taken off from the Genesee County Airport located about four miles away.

The crumpled wreckage of the aircraft could be seen in a field near a road lined with emergency vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities don't yet know the cause of the crash, which took place north of the intersection of Norton and Edgerton roads in Elba, close to Route 262.

They had not released the names of the two people killed early Tuesday evening.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are working with state police to investigate the cause of the crash.

State Police Major Eugene Staniszewski said the helicopter appeared to have hit power lines as it descended but that authorities don't believe that was the cause of the crash.

Mercy Flight provides air and transportation for medical emergencies in the Western New York area. Their services were suspended following the crash, according to a statement from Kaleida Health.

On its website, Mercy Flight said it has helicopters based at the Genesee County Airport, about 4 miles from the scene of the crash.

Another Mercy Flight helicopter was involved in an accident on Oct. 6, according to documents released by the NTSB on Jan. 4. In that incident, a Bell 429 helicopter contacted the ground just north of the Genesee County Airport at 9:10 p.m. and bounced 60 feet, landing upright in a field, the NTSB report said.

In the October incident, an ambulance flight crew was returning to its base in Batavia after dropping a patient off at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester at 9 p.m. In the 10-minute flight back to Batavia, the pilot lost visual reference to the ground in fog at 200 feet above ground level as he attempted to land on the runway, the documents state. The NTSB found the helicopter in that incident landed upright with no damage to its main rotor or tail rotor blades, though the fuselage support stringers were cracked, as was the carbon fiber skin in that area.

Tuesday's crash shocked the quiet, rural town of Elba.

Dawn and Paul Hough, who live about a half-mile from crash site, said they saw a helicopter flying around their home on Edgerton Road on Tuesday morning, well before the 1 p.m. crash. Paul Hough said these kinds of training missions are fairly common, and that planes have landed in open fields here before.

“It’s the country. Not much happens around here," said Dawn Hough, who said she and her husband have lived in Elba for 46 years.

Dawn Hough said she was at Walmart in Batavia when Lamie, her friend, called and asked if she had heard the crash.

Lamie told Dawn Hough: “It sounded like an atomic bomb.”

"This makes me sick to stomach," Dawn Hough said. "I could see the image in my head.”

Condolences poured in from the Western New York emergency responder and hospital community, all of whom worked closely with Mercy Flight crews.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Mercy Flight team and their loved ones," said a statement from Kaleida Health.

The Mercy Flight crash on Tuesday followed two high-profile aviation incidents that killed Western New York residents in the last three years. On Jan. 8, 2020, Buffalo businessman Mark Croce and his passenger, his friend Michael Capriotto, were killed when Croce's helicopter broke apart midair and crashed in central Pennsylvania. On Oct. 2, 2020, personal injury attorney Stephen Barnes was flying with his niece, Elizabeth, when they were killed in a small plane crash in Pembroke on the western edge of Genesee County. Barnes was piloting the aircraft from New Hampshire to Buffalo.

