Two killed, another injured in three overnight shootings in Buffalo

Two men were killed and another man was injured in three shootings overnight in Buffalo, police said Friday.

The first shooting happened at about 1:20 a.m. on Shepard Street, off Broadway just west of Bailey Avenue. Police found a 22-year-old Hamburg man shot inside an apartment and a side porch of the home on fire.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. Firefighters responded to put out the flames.

At 1:26 a.m., police responded to Freund Street, near the Buffalo-Cheektowaga border, for a report of gunfire. Officers saw a large crowd of people running from the scene and found a 28-year-old man outside a home who had been shot multiple times. The victim, a Buffalo resident, died at the scene, police said.

At 2:18 a.m., police were called to an address on Montana Avenue, between East Ferry and Genesee streets. A 21-year-old Buffalo man who had been shot multiple times was found lying in a driveway. He was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Police have not released the names of any victims. All three shootings remain under investigation and investigators are looking into whether there are any connections among them.

Police ask anyone with information about any of the shootings to call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.

