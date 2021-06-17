Two Kentucky men arrested in carjacking facing federal charges

Two Kentucky men arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Buffalo last week now face federal charges.

Aweys Hussein, 20, and Jeylani Bakari, 22, both of Louisville, were charged by criminal complaint in federal court with carjacking and brandishing firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said in a statement Thursday.

The federal charges were filed in lieu of the state charges, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Just before 12:30 a.m. on June 11, three young men approached a Dodge Charger at gunpoint on Woltz Avenue, between Sycamore Street and Walden Avenue, and drove away, Buffalo police said.

According to federal prosecutors, one of them approached the passenger side with a Glock handgun, told one victim to get out of the vehicle and said: “Give me the money, give me the keys, or you're going to die," adding an expletive. A second victim was taken out of the vehicle, pushed to the ground, and another of the suspects went through that victim's pockets. The three suspects then fled the scene in the Charger, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremiah E. Lenihan.