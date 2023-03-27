Two Jamestown residents have been handed prison terms in separate cases involving violent felonies, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley sentenced Meaghan A. McBride, 32, to four years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision for her role in a strong-arm robbery in Jamestown in February 2022 in which the victim was assaulted and injured. She pleaded guilty Jan. 5 to second-degree robbery.

Judge Foley sentenced Simeon Leeper, 20, to two years in prison and three years of post-release supervision for his guilty plea to a charge of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. Prosecutors said he was caught in June 2021 trying to hid a loaded gun.