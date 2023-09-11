Two Jamestown men have pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to their roles in a drug trafficking operation, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

Justin Yuchnitz, 29, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin and fentanyl. Brandon Andino, 38, entered his plea to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Yuchnitz faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he appears for sentencing Jan. 5. Andino faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a fine of $5 million when he is sentenced Jan. 8.

Prosecutors said both men sold heroin and fentanyl they received from a co-defendant, Joseph Zaso. Andino also was accused of distributing the drugs for Zaso to his associates and customers. Zaso is scheduled for trial in February.

The charges were brought following an investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jamestown Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.